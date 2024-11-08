Roblox Blox Fruits: All Fruits list

Blox Fruits is an open-world Roblox experience inspired by the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in One Piece, where rare and mysterious Gum-Gum Fruits give pirates superhuman powers.

It’s from these Gum-Gum Fruits that Blox Fruits gets its name, where you can find almost 40 different Fruits to add to your arsenal and eventually master.

There are three types of Blox Fruits: Natural, Elemental and Beast.

Natural and Elemental Fruits are your more typical superpowers, where Natural Fruits allow you control objects and manipulate forces. Elemental Fruits on the other hand let you command the primal forces of fire, water, ice, earth and even light and darkness.

Finally, Beast Fruits allow you to transform into the powerful creature indicated by the type of Fruit and are generally considered to be the rarest and strongest powers you can get in the game.

Here’s where you can add these explosive powers to your inventory, as well as a full list of all the Blox Fruits you can find!

Where to get more Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits come in 5 different rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary and Mythical.

Common Fruits are relatively easy to come across through various means, but once you unlock some of their additional skills, they’re still a lot of fun to play with.

Uncommon and higher Blox Fruits are much more difficult to find in general. You can grab them at:

The Blox Fruits Dealer

As Random Spawns throughout the world

The Blox Fruits Gacha

Land and Sea Raids

The Blox Fruit Dealer is a common NPC who appears in various places throughout the world. They scour the land and sea in search of Blox Fruits and sell them to the highest bidder - who’s hopefully you!

If you’re right at the start of the game, the Blox Fruit Dealer will always have common Fruits in stock, but has a rotating inventory of higher tier Fruits which changes every 4 hours. Check back regularly to see if he has anything interesting!

However, if you purchase a fruit from the Dealer using in-game cash the effect of the Blox Fruit will only last until you eat another. But if you buy the Fruit using Robux (which are bought with real money) you’ll get a permanent version. Unless you’re dealing with the rarest and most powerful fruits and are already very invested in the game, you should be able to progressive get better and better fruits without spending Robux.

While many Roblox games give out items for free, Blox Fruits codes are only good for stat rerolls, joke amounts of money and titles. You can’t get any free fruits that way.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

However, there are set points throughout the starting archipelago where Blox Fruits spawn every hour or so. Common Fruits are much more likely to spawn - so don’t get your hopes up for a Kitsune when you’ll probably get a Spin or a Spring.

Remember, even if you change your Fruit you won’t lose the Mastery you’ve built up to that point, so feel free to test out any you come across.

For a more regular chance at higher level Fruits, you need to play the Blox Fruits Gacha, which is found on the Jungle Island to the west of Middle Town in the First Sea, at the Cafe in the Second Sea and Mansion house in the Third Sea.

Here you pay an ever increasing amount of in-game cash based on your level to spin the wheel and receive a random Blox Fruit. You need to be level 50 to start and it’s relatively affordable right in the early stages of your adventure, but it will become progressively more of a grind as your character progresses too.

You also have a chance of getting a random Fruit when completing Raids both on land and whip piloting your ship.

For a look at all of the exciting options you can collect from the gacha, check out the full Blox Fruits list below.

All Blox Fruits list:

Rocket - Natural - Common - Ability at: 1, 20, 50, 75 Spin - Natural - Common - Ability at: 1, 25, 50, 90 Chop - Natural - Common - Ability at: 1, 20, 50, 80 Spring - Natural - Common - Ability at: 1, 20, 50, 75, 125 Bomb - Natural - Common - Ability at: 1, 25, 50, 75, 125 Smoke - Elemental - Common - Ability at: 1, 10, 20, 50 Spike - Natural - Common - Ability at: 1, 25, 50, 75 Flame - Elemental - Uncommon - Ability at: 1, 10, 25, 50, 100 Falcon - Beast - Uncommon - Ability at: 1, 1, 20, 80, 120 Ice - Elemental - Uncommon - Ability at: 1, 25, 50, 100 Sand - Elemental - Uncommon - Ability at: 1, 15, 40, 80, 120 Dark - Elemental - Uncommon - Ability at: 1, 40, 80, 110 Diamond - Natural - Uncommon - Ability at: 1, 1, 80, 110 Light - Elemental - Rare - Ability at: 1, 10, 40, 80, 110 Rubber - Natural - Rare - Ability at: 25, 50, 80, 125, 225 Barrier - Natural - Rare - Ability at: 1, 10, 45, 90, 130 Ghost - Natural - Rare - Ability at: 1, 50, 75, 100, 150 Magma - Elemental - Rare - Ability at: 1, 10, 45, 95, 140 Quake - Natural - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 150 Buddha - Beast - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 1, 100, 200 Love - Natural - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 50 100, 150, 200 Spider - Natural - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 15, 50, 100, 225 Sound - Natural - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 175, 250 Phoenix - Beast - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 30, 90, 160, 250 Portal - Natural - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Rumble - Elemental - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 30, 90, 160, 250 Pain - Natural - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Blizzard - Elemental - Legendary - Ability at: 1, 40, 90, 160, 250 Gravity - Natural - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Mammoth - Beast - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 T-Rex - Beast - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 200, 300 Dough - Elemental - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Shadow - Natural - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Venom - Natural - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Control - Natural - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 1, 150, 250, 350 Spirit - Natural - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 75, 150, 250, 350 Dragon - Beast - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 75, 150, 250, 350 Leopard - Beast - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300 Kitsune - Beast - Mythical - Ability at: 1, 50, 100, 200, 300

The Mythical Dragon Fruit is currently being reworked by the game’s developers and will be re-released in a future update.