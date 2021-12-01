Aliens: Fireteam Elite coming to Xbox Game Pass in December

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – the co-op shooter from Cold Iron that launched earlier this year – is already on its way to Xbox Game Pass.

After the title launched back in August this year, we heard from critics that it was OK – but that's a pretty good thing by games in the Alien franchise standards, right? You can check out the Alien Fireteam Elite reviews round-up at the link.

Per a blog post on the Xbox Wire, the title is set to arrive on the service on December 14 and will be playable on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The same day the game gets its big Season 2 update that will add the new Point Defense game mode, a new Lifetime Stats feature, and four new weapons (a rifle, hand gun, CQW, and heavy weapon).

Aliens: Fireteam Elite offers four story-driven campaigns that you can play through, and gives you customizable Colonial Marines to deploy against the Xenomorph threat. You play a pivotal role in the events that occur some 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the UAS Endeavor. There are 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale – from Facehuggers to Praetorians – that you need to eliminate and survive against, and five unique classes (Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon) to play as.

