Alien: Romulus' director is hoping to "discover things that you’ve never seen before" with a sequel, but if there's just more aliens, I've got some bad news for him

An Alien: Romulus sequel was confirmed a little while ago now, and it sounds like director Fede Alvarex is hoping to do something different with it.

When Alien: Romulus arrived in cinemas last year it did so with a bit of a mixed reaction. Audiences generally responded to it well, but critics were less impressed, though there were plenty of fans of the series that weren't sold on it either. Criticisms included things like it being too reliant on earlier entries in the series, and that awful Ian Holms CGI (which has been touched up a bit for the home release). None of that matters much when the box office numbers are strong, though, and Alien: Romulus did very nicely there, securing itself a sequel. Now, in an interview with Empire, director Fede Alvarez has teased his ideas for a follow-up, saying he wants to go to "a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before."

The director explained, "Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now. We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters." He teased that the story would continue to follow Cailee Spaeny’s character Rain. "I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before."

That doesn't mean Alvarez isn't staying cautious though, noting the history of sequels being made simply for the sake of it. "The mistake usually with sequels is to make them because you can, and because of the success of Romulus, we definitely can make a sequel," he said. "But I wouldn’t do it unless we have a really good idea for it, something that’s worthy of the title."

Whether it does end up being a worthy sequel, we probably won't know for a while, but let's hope they don't bring back another dead actor for the sake of nostalgia points. Plus you can't just throw another weird alien in there, that's been done in like every Alien film since the first one.