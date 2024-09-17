When Alien: Earth finally airs in 2025, "you're going to lock your door that night" says showrunner Noah Hawley

Noah Hawley made an appearance at the Emmys over the weekend where he teased just how scary his Alien: Earth series is going to be.

On Earth, everybody can hear you scream, which is something Hawley clearly thinks you'll be doing a lot of whenever Alien: Earth drops next year. The Fargo series and Legion creator spoke with Deadline at the Emmys, where he didn't share any concrete details about the upcoming horror show, but did set some general expectations for it. "There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes," Hawley said. "That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it - and you’re going to lock your door that night."

That immediately raises questions as to who doesn't make sure their door is locked every night but I get it, Hawley wants you to know that you'll be the kind of scared where you run upstairs after turning all the lights off when you're heading to bed. Hawley spoke a bit about working with the iconic xenomorph too, saying, "What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct. But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be."

Hawley also spoke with Variety while at the Emmys, where when he was asked what fans need to know about it he said that it "delivers everything that a great Alien movie delivers, and then there's a whole other world to it, because of course those movies are survival stories, that’s great for two hours but if you want to make 30+ hours of it, there’s gotta be a larger dramatic story."

Not much is known about the series just yet, but it's expected to follow a young woman and a group of soldiers coming face to face with the titular alien on earth. A teaser trailer was released earlier this month, though it really is mostly just an alien, and the Earth.