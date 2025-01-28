Alien: Earth's latest teaser lets you imagine what being a Xenomorph would be like, but if we don't get a proper trailer soon I'm going to start thinking this whole thing is a psyop

FX has released yet another teaser trailer for Alien: Earth, once again reminding you that it does, in fact, exist, but it still isn't showing all that much.

Right, look, I'm up for the odd teaser trailer here and there, but you're having a laugh now FX, aren't you? There was that first teaser trailer you released for Alien: Earth last September that I quite enjoyed, the whole earth reflecting off the shiny dome of the classic Xenomorph was fun. Then Disney gave us a very short look at it in a 2025 highlight reel, that's fine, I get it, you want people to be excited for what's coming next. Not long after there was yet another teaser that didn't show much more than the first one, but offered up a summer release window. And now here we are, with yet another teaser trailer.

This time around it appears that we, the viewer, are the Xenomorph. Or at the very least, it's a first-person perspective of the Xenomorph scuttling around a crashing ship looking for, uh, well I'm not quite sure really, but the ship is heading straight towards earth, the setting of the upcoming prequel series. It's a fun enough teaser trailer, but given that it's the third one, fourth if you count that short look from Disney, I'm starting to wonder if this show even exists. We've been told it's coming this summer, but I don't know what to believe anymore! The only solution is a real trailer (which I'm sure will come soon enough, if I can learn an ounce of patience).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For those that haven't heard about the show yet, an official logline explains: "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat." A summer release window is really all we have right now, so just go rewatch the touched-up version of Alien: Romulus in the meantime or something.