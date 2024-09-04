Alien: Earth's very short first teaser trailer definitely has the Earth and an alien in it
Does it have anything else? That depends on whether you count title cards.
The first teaser trailer and details for Alien: Earth are here, though you shouldn't expect too much from them.
Ever since Alien: Covenant was released in 2017, things have been a bit quiet for fans of the series, but 2024 is clearly the year to change that. Alien: Romulus, the first film since Covenant, just came out in August, and yesterday the first teaser trailer for the first TV show based on the beloved sci-fi horror, Alien: Earth, was released. And uh, yeah, it's certainly a teaser trailer! It's a very simple one, starting off looking over planet Earth before being revealed to be a reflection off of a xenomorph's smooth, shiny head, wrapping things up with some horrific scream. You know, classic xenomorph stuff. Luckily, an official logline has been released to share a few more details.
"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat," it explains. Outside of Chandler, the cast also includes The Mandalorian fan favourite Timothy Olyphant, who will reportedly be playing a synth known as Kirsh, supposedly a mentor to Chandler's character Wendy, who's been described as a "hybrid meta-human" with the body of an adult and brain and consciousness of a child. Sounds ethical!
Noah Hawley serves as the show's creator, having previously done the same for the also FX-produced TV version of Fargo, as well as the X-Men adjacent series Legion (which is once again, a FX show, so it seems like the network is quite the fan of the writer/ director).
Alien: Earth will also be the earliest piece of media in the franchise's timeline, set three decades before the events of the original 1979 film. It doesn't have a release date just yet, but it will be airing sometime in 2025 on Hulu.