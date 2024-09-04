Alien: Earth's very short first teaser trailer definitely has the Earth and an alien in it

The first teaser trailer and details for Alien: Earth are here, though you shouldn't expect too much from them.

Ever since Alien: Covenant was released in 2017, things have been a bit quiet for fans of the series, but 2024 is clearly the year to change that. Alien: Romulus, the first film since Covenant, just came out in August, and yesterday the first teaser trailer for the first TV show based on the beloved sci-fi horror, Alien: Earth, was released. And uh, yeah, it's certainly a teaser trailer! It's a very simple one, starting off looking over planet Earth before being revealed to be a reflection off of a xenomorph's smooth, shiny head, wrapping things up with some horrific scream. You know, classic xenomorph stuff. Luckily, an official logline has been released to share a few more details.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat," it explains. Outside of Chandler, the cast also includes The Mandalorian fan favourite Timothy Olyphant, who will reportedly be playing a synth known as Kirsh, supposedly a mentor to Chandler's character Wendy, who's been described as a "hybrid meta-human" with the body of an adult and brain and consciousness of a child. Sounds ethical!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Noah Hawley serves as the show's creator, having previously done the same for the also FX-produced TV version of Fargo, as well as the X-Men adjacent series Legion (which is once again, a FX show, so it seems like the network is quite the fan of the writer/ director).

Alien: Earth will also be the earliest piece of media in the franchise's timeline, set three decades before the events of the original 1979 film. It doesn't have a release date just yet, but it will be airing sometime in 2025 on Hulu.