Here's 7 minutes of Alan Wake Remastered 4K gameplay

Remedy has shared 7 minutes of new footage from Alan Wake Remastered, giving us a decent look at the upcoming re-release. In particular, the demo shows a very early section of the game, focusing on some light gameplay and a few cutscenes.

Right off the bat, the upgrade in render resolution and boost to texture quality are immediately visible. It's not quite a massive upgrade, but what we’re looking at is clearly a sharper, more defined image.

Lighting is really the area with the biggest boost, which can be seen when Wake descends towards the town and explores the logging camp. The UI is maybe the most dated. Though it does look better, it retains the same bulky style from a decade ago.

You can watch the full video above, courtesy of IGN.

In the PC version, you can expect a wide set of options, including an FOV slider, motion blur and film grain toggles, as well as the usual list of tweakable settings like shadows, image filtering, draw distance, terrain quality etc.

The PC version also supports Nvidia's DLSS mode, and the company's ambient occlusion tech HBAO+. Alan Wake Remastered is out in a few days, on October 5, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.