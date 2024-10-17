Alan Wake 2’s The Lake House DLC is returning to its horror roots on October 22

Today’s Xbox Partner Preview Showcase has shown off a few things, but most notably for horror fans, we finally got a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming Alan Wake 2 DLC, The Lake House.

First announced during Sony’s State of Play back in September with a tantalizing teaser trailer that, frankly, didn’t give us much of an idea of the plot or gameplay that players can expect, fans have now been shown what they can look forward to when the DLC launches this month.

It’s no news that The Lake House DLC will have players stepping into the shoes of Kiran Estevez, an FBC agent featured in the base game, but the latest gameplay trailer shows that Alan Wake's own brand of spookiness is present in spades. We see lots of dark, tight rooms and creepy enemies emerging out to confront you, which is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Following on from the Night Springs DLC, The Lake House DLC looks to be significantly darker in tone, inviting players to an all-new area to find out more about the FBC’s intentions, and how the hell they came to be in Bright Falls in the first place.

On top of that, The Lake House’s composer — Petri Alanko — previously shared that the DLC was “by far the hardest thing I’ve ever run into, ‘cos the feels. I’m crying constantly.” So, while The Lake House looks to be as horrifying as Alan Wake 2 often was, it seems as though players should prepare to have their heartstrings tugged at too.

Alan Wake 2’s The Lake House DLC will launch later this month on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.