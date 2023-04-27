Ready your flashlights: Alan Wake 2 moving towards final production stage

Remedy Entertainment has stated development on Alan Wake 2 is making steady progress and going well.

So well in fact, it is moving towards the final stage of full production.

Alan Wake 2 acouncemet trailer - The Game Awards 2021

This is good news, as it means a 2023 release is still planned. Earlier this year, the studio said the game would soon have all content in place and that it was "playable from start to finish."

Announced in 2021, but known to have been in development for a while before, Alan Wake 2 will be a survival horror game, and it seems as though it will be darker than the previous game.

Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements to it, it was an action game at heart, and this will be Remedy's first survival horror with its own take on the genre.

A firm release date hasn't been set, but upon release, it will be made available for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

