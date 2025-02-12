Alan Wake 2 is finally earning royalties for Remedy, so break out your best spooky author dance moves

After a long path to recouping its development costs, Remedy has now confirmed that Alan Wake 2 has reached the point where it's moved into the green column as far as money people are concerned, and is earning royalties for the studio.

This was announced in Remedy's latest financial report, which also saw updates given on how FBC: Firebreak, Control 2, and Max Payne 1&2 Remake are coming along development-wise.

Alan Wake 2's sales surpassed the two million unit mark by the end of last year, according to the report, and the game has now "recouped its development fees and marketing investments, meaning that Remedy started to accrue royalties towards the end of the quarter". Nice.

"October saw particularly high activity around Alan Wake 2", Remedy wrote, citing obvious stuff like the release of The Lake House expansion, the game's physical deluxe edition, and a November update to make the game sing on PS5 Pro as having contributed.

Meanwhile, Remedy also provided updates on what it's got cooking. Control universe shooter FBC: Firebreak is still in full production and on track to drop in 2025, with the studio mentioning the results of closed player testing on the game late last year.

Control 2 - its financing haveing been cemented last year via a deal between Remedy and Annapurna Interactive - is set to jump into full production at the end of this month. "The project has verified the velocity of asset creation, established production pipelines, and is ready for scaling up for production," Remedy says, inadvertently giving a name to my next indie band, the Velocity Verifiers of Asset Creation.

Then there's the remake of the first two Max Paynes, which is till release date-less, but is "making steady progress in full production" as Remedy continues tyo collab with Rockstar Games on it.

Are you looking forward to these games Remedy's working on, and are you glad to see Alan Wake's dance moves have proven profit-worthy?