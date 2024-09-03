Excited about Ahsoka season 2? You might want to slow down, because if one cast member is right about filming dates, it probably won't be out until 2026

Those of you hoping to get the second season of Ahsoka any time soon might want to squash those hopes a touch.

It used to be the case that you could generally expect one season of your favourite television show a year. But as time has gone on, with streaming services reducing general season lengths from 20 plus episodes long to 8-10, and making them more like mini-movies without any of the benefits that comes with that, you're having to wait longer and longer for new seasons. It's annoying, and it seems like the latest show to fall victim to this is the Disney Plus Star Wars series Ahsoka. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in the first season, recently made an appearance at Dragon Con, where she said she likely won't be appearing at the convention next year because she'll be filming Ahsoka season 2 by then.

This doesn't sound like a bad thing to start because, yippee, more Star Wars, right? But, what it actually means is that production isn't starting until summer 2025, which means the show almost definitely won't be releasing until 2026. For those that don't know, the first season of the show aired in August of last year, so if the second season doesn't come out until 2026, that'll be a roughly three year gap between seasons.

I can only imagine that the thinking behind this is that there are other Star Wars projects coming out to fill the gap, like Skeleton Crew, which is out this December, and Andor season 2, which is due sometime in 2025, but so far those are the only TV projects that have some kind of release date. The Mandalorian & Grogu, which recently signed on Sigourney Weaver, is also out in 2026, but again season 3 of the show came out last year, so these are some big gaps. But hey, who knows better than a massive conglomerate like Disney, right?