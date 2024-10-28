Age of Empires Mobile codes for October 2024

Age of Empires Mobile is a mobile RTS game that faithfully adapts the classic series for players to take on the go. In this game, you’ll choose and build your civilization from the ground up, collect legendary heroes, and lead your troops to victory.

Age of Empires Mobile has quite a few resources that you’ll need to collect if you want your civilization to succeed, and several of these can be pretty costly in-game. Luckily, you can use Age of Empires Mobile codes to stock up on resources like Empire Coins, Speed-ups, XP Tomes, and Resource Chests.

Developer Level Infinite normally shares these codes on the game’s official Twitter/X account, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Age of Empires Mobile code right here so you can get back to what’s important: expanding your civilization.

All working Age of Empires Mobile codes

TOPOFAOEM : 500 Empire Coins, 15 5m Building Speed-ups, 15 5m Research Speed-ups, 15 5m Training Speed-ups, 15 10k Resource Chests

: 500 Empire Coins, 15 5m Building Speed-ups, 15 5m Research Speed-ups, 15 5m Training Speed-ups, 15 10k Resource Chests AOEMJP1017 : 1 Cherry Blossoms Frame

: 1 Cherry Blossoms Frame KINGOFAOEM : 400 Empire Coins, 3 Lv. 4 XP Tomes, 200 Skill Points

: 400 Empire Coins, 3 Lv. 4 XP Tomes, 200 Skill Points AOEMKR1017 : 1 Blooming Hibiscus Frame

: 1 Blooming Hibiscus Frame AOEMGL: 5 Legendary Arrival Recruitment Tokens

All expired Age of Empires Mobile codes

AOEM10DAYS

JD2Z1A6HC

8A2Z1B0NR

EH1Z15EVT

AOEM20DAYS

F62Z1C2DM

SM1Z1U1C5

LT1Z1ULYK

M91Z1NC27

How do I redeem codes in Age of Empires Mobile?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Age of Empires Mobile? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Age of Empires Mobile. If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial and advance to the Feudal Age. Click on your avatar in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247 Click on the Settings button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247 Click on the Gift Redemption option. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Exchange. Image credit: Level Infinite/VG247

