Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is getting the Mexico civilization in December

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition players are getting a new civilization.

On December 1, the Mexico civilization will join the game as the "most strategically diverse civilization yet," according to the AoE3 team.

The Mexico civilization DLC will include the Mexican States civilization, and a new scenario unique to the civilization will be added to Historical Battles. The DLC will run you $5.99.

Unlike other civilizations in the game, the Mexican States can choose to Revolt instead of advancing to the Fortress, Industrial, or Imperial Ages. Each Revolt offers various opportunities, and the civilization has the opportunity to reverse their revolts and return to Mexico. They can do this while still retaining access to the benefits of any cards sent during the revolution. Add in a new set of Federal States to evolve your gameplay and the Mexico civilization can adapt to any strategic situation.

In the new Historical Battles content, Grito de Dolores (Cry of Dolores), you will participate in a revolution. Here, the War of Independence (1810) is sparked by a Catholic priest over the Bourbon Reforms granting the Spanish elite extra power which diminished that of the church. This caused resentment among the rural Mexican population and brought about a period of unrest which helped encourage the conditions necessary for local riots, and eventually the revolts.

Alongside the new civ, it was announced that those who own the previously released United States civilization DLC will receive The Burning of USS Philadelphia historical battle for free - even if they don’t own the Mexico DLC.

Finally, owners of both the United States and Mexico civilization DLCs will get access to yet another historical battle: The Battle of Queenston Heights. This was the first major battle in the War of 1812 and it took place near Queenston, Upper Canada - now known as Ontario. The battle was fought between the United States with New York militia forces and the scenario will be available to owners of both DLCs even if they purchase each DLC separately.

If you don't have the United States civilization ($4.99) and also want the Mexico civ, both will be made available in bundle form. This means you will get both civs and all three Historical Battles in one package. On Steam, it will run you $9.11 and on the Microsoft Store it's $9.99.