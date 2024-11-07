Agatha All Along has ended, but the witch's on-screen journey has just started according to series creator Jac Schaeffer

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season 1 of Agatha All Along.

If I had to name a big TV surprise that premiered in the back half of 2024, I'd have to pick Agatha All Along. Sure, I've enjoyed a fair amount of Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows in the past, but we've been feeling down on this whole thing for a while, and this specific series felt like it was arriving too late after WandaVision wowed most viewers in early 2021.

With the whole season (it was planned to be a limited series) now behind us, it's time to ponder and discuss what Agatha and [redacted]'s on-screen future might be after that finale left a door wide open and perfectly closed this dual character arc in a satisfactory manner. For Marvel.com, series creator Jac Schaeffer had some answers... as well as one vague tease.

"What I love about episode 9 is that we go all the way to her truth... This is a character that was introduced as a walking lie. The show is in many ways a lie: It’s very theatrical, and so much is performative and about wearing masks and costumes," Schaeffer said about the finale, which was an odd one in that it served as an epilogue for both Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness, giving both characters enough room to breathe and grow a bit further after the main plot had been wrapped up.

Indeed, the finale let Kathryn Hahn do something entirely different with the twisted witch as we learned more about her relationship with Death (Aubrey Plaza) and the death of his son, Nicholas Scratch. The writers also didn't let Harkness get away with all the evil she'd caused scot-free; she gets a (beautiful) deserved death, yet that doesn't mean her journey is over. Her new ghostly form will remind many MCU fans, gamers, and comic book readers of her role in Midnight Suns, and that offers lots of intriguing possibilities for the universe's more fantastical and magic-oriented side.

"It wasn’t about killing off the character... It was about the evolution of this character," the showrunner teased, pretty much confirming afterwards there was more to come whether it's a surprise second season or a role elsewhere, especially now that she's joining Billy (aka Wiccan) as he searches for his lost twin Tommy. "I still feel like there’s more road to explore with Agatha as a ghost... Get ready." Here's hoping she gets to mentor and guide the Midnight Sons whenever they get together in the MCU too.