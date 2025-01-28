Sorry, Agatha All Along lovers, but it sounds like any season 2 hopes you might have had have been dashed

If you were hoping to get a second season of Agatha All Along, I've got some bad news, as it sounds like its showrunner turned it down.

Spoilers ahead for the end of Agatha All Along.

It took quite a while to come out after WandaVision, but Agatha All Along finally released last year and was generally met with a pretty positive reception from fans. That was likely in no small part thanks to some good direction from creator Jac Schaeffer, as well as a strong cast, which included musical theatre icon Patti LuPone. But, in a recent interview on Andy Cohen Live, LuPone shared that fans shouldn't expect a second season, because, quite simply, Marvel isn't making one. "There won’t be one," LuPone said of a second season. "Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, 'Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,' and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.'"

LuPone continued to explain that Schaeffer's reasoning behind not doing a season 2 for Agatha All Along is the same one she had for not doing WandaVision season 2: "[Schaffer] said, 'I don’t do second seasons.' She said, 'They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn’t.' She said, 'There’s too much to write,' so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic."

That'll obviously be disappointing to fans of the first season, but that's just the way things go sometimes. Those of you that do want to see WandaVision's story continued in some way at the very least will be happy to know that Vision Quest, a show following the titular character played by Paul Bettany, is in the works, and it's even bringing back a surprising MCU character.