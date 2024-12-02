With Silent Hill 2 Remake mostly wrapped up, Bloober Team is getting straight to work on pre-production for its next, seemingly unrevealed project

Silent Hill 2 Remake is likely all but done with now apart from the potential odd patch with some fixes, so Bloober has already started working on its next project.

It seems like it's very busy times at Bloober Team right now. Back in October it finally released the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake, and despite doubts from many, it actually ended up being quite good. Before it even released that one, it announced another game, a completely new IP under the name Cronos: The New Dawn, which is - you guessed it - another third-person survival horror game. Shock horror! But as it turns out, that isn't actually the only new game it has in the works. Wojciech Piejko, game director of Cronos: The New Dawn, recently spoke with MP1st, where he shared that there's actually another title in development at the studio, with the Silent Hill 2 Remake team moving over to this as-of-yet to be revealed new game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Within the Bloober Team, we have two production teams. Both teams operate independently, however the whole team is sharing the experience of working on previous projects like Medium, Observer, Layers of Fear, Silent Hill 2, Blair Witch etc," Piejko said. "And all I can say today is that after the completion of work on Silent Hill 2, the team will conduct the pre-production work on a new project." It is worth noting that it's unclear if this is at all related to that project Bloober is working on with Skybound Entertainment that was announced last year, or an entirely new thing, but either way the team is still keeping busy.

Piejko also shared that the sound team from Silent Hill 2 Remake has already moved on to working on Cronos: The New Dawn: "I’m really proud of what the audio team accomplished in SH2 Remake and I can confirm that the same team is now working on Cronos and we can’t wait to share more about the sound of Cronos in the future."

According to the director, you can also expect Cronos to draw from games like Dead Space with limb-cutting action, and Alan Wake 2 with its flashlight mechanic. No release date on that one, but it is due out in 2025.