Activision Blizzard employees walk out in solidarity with laid-off Raven Software staff

Following news that 12 employees in Raven Software's QA team had their contracts terminated in "good standing" – meaning they were let go without underperforming, or perfoming actions causing them to be fired – more employees at Raven Software have joined a walkout, putting pressure on Activision Blizzard to re-hire those who were let go.

Per the Washington Post, over 60 workers walked out from the company on Monday, and the protest continues still, with workers outlining no set date that they'll return. Not ideal for Activision Blizzard, given there's a brand new Call of Duty Warzone map out. Worse yet, the cuts come after a five-week period of overtime leading up to the launch of the newest map in Warzone.

And it's not just Raven employees that are getting in on the action, either – according to a tweet from ABetterABK (who you may have heard about in reports relating to the Activision Blizzard sexual harassment scandal), they are joined by workers from QATX, QAMN, and Blizzard QA. Strength in numbers, and all that.

Workers who are supporting their terminated colleagues are using the hashtag #WeAreRaven to bring pubic attention to the walkout.

"We support their right to express their opinions and concerns in a safe and respectful manner, without fear of retaliation," Activision Blizzard told the Washington Post.

Activision said the cuts are the results of converting previously temporary workers into full-time positions, but some of those who were let go apparently had to relocate to Wisconsin, under the impression incoming work would be consistent with the studio. Indeed, some of them were reportedly promises more full-time positions before they were laid off.

"Activision publishing is growing its overall investment in its development and operations resources," the company has said in a statement. "We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the coming months. Unfortunately, as part of this change, we also have notified 20 temporary workers across studios that their contracts would not be extended."

Today marks the third day of action from affected staff and workers moving in solidarity with them.