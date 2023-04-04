Accessibility Tags are rolling out this week via the PlayStation Store on PS5

Sony has announced that Accessibility Tags are rolling out globally this week via the PlayStation Store on PS5 consoles.

Accessibility Tags allow game developers to provide detailed descriptions of accessibility features supported in their games. You can personalize your PS5 gaming experience to your gameplay needs with this feature.

Sony is rolling out more than 50 Accessibility Tags developers can use for games.

You will find accessibility options when browsing PlayStation Store game hubs on PS4 and PS5. If the game you select has Accessibility Tags, you will find the list of features by pressing the Triangle button. If both PS5 and PS4 platform versions are available, you can compare Accessibility Tags for each version through a dropdown menu.

Features can range from visual and audio accessibility to DualSense controller options, difficulty settings, and chat transcription.

There will be over 50 Accessibility Tags for game developers to choose from across six categories: visual, audio, subtitle and captions, controls, gameplay options, and online communication.

The tags will gradually release for players this week, and at launch, a variety of games such as Days Gone, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal will support Accessibility Tags.

Sony said it is collaborating with multiple developers so studios can implement this feature in their game hubs on PS5 in the coming weeks and months.