The first trailer for A24's Death of a Unicorn has Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega freaking out about accidentally killing everyone's favourite fictitious animal

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to discover that unicorns are real, and to kill one on the same day, the first trailer for Death Of A Unicorn promises to show just that.

Unicorns, I'm sorry to say, are not real. We have plenty of horned animals in the world, but horses ain't one of them, even if it would be a lot more whimsical of an existence if they were. But imagine if you were driving along somewhere minding your own business, when, oops! You just crashed into and killed a horse. Except it's not a horse, it's definitely a unicorn. And also unicorn bodies' can cure cancer? That's exactly what the A24-distributed Death of a Unicorn is all about, except, what do you know, the film is also a horror on top of being a black comedy, and there's another unicorn out there that wants revenge for the other one. It's a lot! And the first trailer, which you can check out below, seems like a lot of fun.

The film stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as a father and daughter, the former taking the latter to a crisis management summit with his billionaire boss, played by Richard E. Grant. Said boss also discovers the unicorn, in the process discovering that its body/ horn can cure cancer, and being a rich person, wants to get even richer from that. Rounding out the cast are some equally strong additions like Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy 3), Tea Leoni (Bad Boys), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), and Steve Park (The Venture Bros).

Death of a Unicorn doesn't have an exact release date just yet, but it is set to be released sometime in Spring 2025. Let's just hope unicorns aren't suddenly discovered to be real and kinda ruin the point of the movie in the meantime!