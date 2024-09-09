A very small but very nice number of people managed to get Concord's Platinum trophy before it shutdown

When players found out they had only days to get Concord's Platinum trophy, many got to work, but only a select few managed it.

Last week, Firewalk Studios made the slightly surprising announcement that only two weeks after it was even released, Concord would be shutting down. It did so with only three days to spare, meaning trophy hunters had to work quickly if they wanted to get one of those coveted Platinum trophies. Considering how little time there was to do such a thing, some players took very drastic measures, like offing themselves to see which team can kill itself first. And it seems like those tactics only paid off for a very select, but very nice number of people: 69 people, to be precise.

As spotted by GamesRadar, PlayStation trophy tracking website PSNProfiles shows that only 69 people have managed to achieve that sought after piece of proof that you did everything the game had on offer. Just as a note, this isn't an exact science, the site doesn't track trophies automatically, but it can manually, meaning it could actually be a bit more than this, but right now it is a very funny number that will hopefully bring some levity to a generally quite sad situation.

Concord's shutdown was a direct result of simply not bringing in enough players, which happened for a myriad of reasons, but that doesn't mean it didn't have its fans. A group of fans even started a petition to get the game re-released (a not entirely serious petition, admittedly), though while that's racked up almost 2000 signatures, experts aren't so sure that the game will be able to make a comeback.

Fran reviewed the game for VG247, giving it 3/5 stars, writing "There’s a good game under all the rubble and perplexing business decisions (such as not giving it out in PS Plus Extra), but why should you put up with all these frustrations when the game doesn’t a have distinct identity and there are better alternatives available for free right now?"