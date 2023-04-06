If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LIGHT PUNCH

A new Street Fighter movie is in production

In the lab at Legendary Entertainment, who knows? Maybe it will be great!

Bison from the Street Fighter movie
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

A new Street Fighter movie is in the works at Legendary Entertainemnt, the studio behind Detective Pikachu, Pacific Rim, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.

This news comes from the official Street Fighter Twitter account. The response has been mixed, ranging from hype from fighting game fans and influencers, and dread from those old enough to have seen the awful 1994 film.

Watch the trailer for Cammy, Zangief and Lily in Street Fighter 6 here!

There's no word on who is even working on it, nothing on a director, screen writer, or so forth. However, Legendary has some brilliant titles under their belt including some that would excite video game fans. Detective Pikachu was a surpisingly great flick for both kids and adults alike after all.

You have to wonder what sort of audience Legendary and Capcom would be aiming this film at. Street Figher is, forgive me, typically an IP for older folks. While Pokemon has that childlike appeal, I doubt a zoomer would know much about Street fighter other than the fact Ryu and Chun Li popped up in Fortnite a while back. Maybe this film will attempt to fix that, or perhaps we'll get something aimed at adult audiences as we saw with the recent Mortal Kombat movie.

While we're on the topic, it's really a big moment for video game movie adaptations huh? Not only has the Mario Movie just released and turned out alright, we've also got the recent success of the Sonic movies seemingly inspiring other IP holders to throw their games at the big screen.

Let us know if you'd be excited to see a new Street Fighter movie in the future? Also, do you reckon they could possibly top the fantastic Chun Li x Vega fight from the Street Fighter 2 animated movie? It's a big ask!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch