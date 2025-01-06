A must-play JRPG is back on the Nintendo Switch after a short leave of absence

A very, very good JRPG is back on the Nintendo Switch e-shop after a brief absence. That means you, yes you at home with a nice pocket of Christmas cash, can grab it right now and have a blast during this depressing January.

The game is Triangle Strategy! A visually lovely and fun-to-play RPG from Square Enix, that you can nab for around $60/ 50. It first launched in March 2022 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, but later came to other platforms after a period of exclusivity expired.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You might be wondering, why did it leave the store in the first place? Well, while there's no outright official reason given, it's in all likelihood due to a change in publisher listed on the store. You see, when it first came out, Nintendo was listed as the publisher, as that company was responsible for international publishing outside of Japan during the exclusivity period.

Now that the game is available elsewhere, one can assume that any contracual obligation for Nintendo to handle the publishing Triangle Strategy overseas has concluded, meaning Square Enix has to take over. As such, the store listing would have to be taken down while the backend exchange occurs. This has happened in the past for other Square Enix games like Octopath Traveller, which - alongside the relatively short duration of TS's absence - is why we're pretty sure that this is the cause.

Triangle Strategy, if you haven't heard of it, is a cool game well worth your time. It's a slow burn, but its combat and vote systems are truly engaging and help set it apart from other RPGs out there. In addition, it's a hell of a looker. I dare say it's worth trying out on that merit alone.

Are you tempted to check Triangle Strategy out? Let us know below!