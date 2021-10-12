42 new names for FIFA that EA can use free of charge

42 new names for FIFA that EA can use free of chargeEA Sports FC surely can't be what FIFA is going to be called in the future.
EA Sports FC is being mooted as the potential new name for FIFA, EA's football game juggernaut. As names go, it's fine, but it's a bit dull, no? It probably took some marketing execs a month to workshop, but it's about as generic as names get.
So, seeing as we want the best for EA's football series, we've put our heads together to come up with some new names for FIFA. Here are 42 new names. Do let us know which are your favourites.
- Football (Soccer) Simulator
- Daniel Levy's This Game Isn't For Sale 23
- Virtual Football
- Pro Football People
- The Kick People
- Jimmy White's Whirlwind Soccer
- Steve Bruce Cub Football
- Football is Fun Alright
- Calm Down Glenn Football
- Football World
- Play on Alternate and Pretend it's PES 23
- No Time to Dive
- Jesse Linguardians of the Galaxy
- VAR Football 23
- Back of the Net Football
- Kick Ball (Apart from Throw ins (and when the goalkeeper handles it)) 23
- Exxxtreme Football
- Football OLED
- Ted Lasso Football - Believe Edition
- Football is Life
- Football Dread
- Isaac and Commander Shepard Football All-Stars
- An arm of the Saudi Arabian government Football 23
- EA Sports': It's in the Lootbox
- UEFA 22
- Wayne Rooney's Street Striker 22
- Soccer AM Tubes Football
- Jose Mourinho's Bus Parking Simulator 22
- It's Never Coming Home Football - England Edition
- #OleOut Football 23
- Sportswashing 23
- Gareth Southgate's Waistcoat Dress-up
- Luke Shawshank Redemption Football 23
- Fikayo TomOri and the Will of the Wisps
- Ajax Legends
- Moura's Edge
- Moussa Sissoko Effect
- Messi Effect
- Harvest Toon: Mike Ashley Edition
- Marcus Rash(ford) Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Danny Williams Soccer
- Tales of (Declan) ARice
That's it. I'm sure you'll agree that this was well worth your time (and ours) and that EA now has a tough decision to make.
FIFA 22 (which might be the last time we see the game use that name) is out now on pretty much every platform. Check out our guides, including FIFA 22's wonderkids and FIFA 22's best strikers.