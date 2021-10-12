42 new names for FIFA that EA can use free of charge

EA Sports FC is being mooted as the potential new name for FIFA, EA's football game juggernaut. As names go, it's fine, but it's a bit dull, no? It probably took some marketing execs a month to workshop, but it's about as generic as names get.

So, seeing as we want the best for EA's football series, we've put our heads together to come up with some new names for FIFA. Here are 42 new names. Do let us know which are your favourites.

Football (Soccer) Simulator

Daniel Levy's This Game Isn't For Sale 23

Virtual Football

Pro Football People

The Kick People

Jimmy White's Whirlwind Soccer

Steve Bruce Cub Football

Football is Fun Alright

Calm Down Glenn Football

Football World

Play on Alternate and Pretend it's PES 23

No Time to Dive

Jesse Linguardians of the Galaxy

VAR Football 23

Back of the Net Football

Kick Ball (Apart from Throw ins (and when the goalkeeper handles it)) 23

Exxxtreme Football

Football OLED

Ted Lasso Football - Believe Edition

Football is Life

Football Dread

Isaac and Commander Shepard Football All-Stars

An arm of the Saudi Arabian government Football 23

EA Sports': It's in the Lootbox

UEFA 22

Wayne Rooney's Street Striker 22

Soccer AM Tubes Football

Jose Mourinho's Bus Parking Simulator 22

It's Never Coming Home Football - England Edition

#OleOut Football 23

Sportswashing 23

Gareth Southgate's Waistcoat Dress-up

Luke Shawshank Redemption Football 23

Fikayo TomOri and the Will of the Wisps

Ajax Legends

Moura's Edge

Moussa Sissoko Effect

Messi Effect

Harvest Toon: Mike Ashley Edition

Marcus Rash(ford) Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Danny Williams Soccer

Tales of (Declan) ARice

That's it. I'm sure you'll agree that this was well worth your time (and ours) and that EA now has a tough decision to make.

FIFA 22 (which might be the last time we see the game use that name) is out now on pretty much every platform. Check out our guides, including FIFA 22's wonderkids and FIFA 22's best strikers.