13 additional games coming to PlayStation VR2 within launch window

Sony has announced 13 additional games that will be part of the PlayStation VR2 launch library.

Some of these titles are expected to arrive within one month of the February 22 launch of the virtual headset.

As previously annlounced, there are over 30 games set for the launch window which runs through March.

The 13 new titles announced today are Before Your Eyes, Mirage, Pavlov, Puzzling Places, Song in the Smoke: Rekindled, Synth Riders: Remastered Edition, Thumper, What The Bat?, Rez Infinite, The Last Clockwinder, Tetris Effect: Connected, Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition, The Last Clockwinder, and NFL Pro Era.

Here's the full launch lineup:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

As more games confirm release window availability, Sony will add them to the list.

Players in the United States and the UK can get ready for launch by pre-ordering the PS VR2 directly from PlayStation.