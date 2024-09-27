2XKO isn't out yet, and one player has already tattooed the game on their fingers, so here's hoping Riot doesn't change the name again!

2XKO isn't out yet, it's aiming for a vague 2025 release window as of writing, and a player has already got the game tattooed on his fingers. Here's hoping it stays good and the name doesn't change!

Nitten, a long time supporter of the game for years now, posted their tats on Twitter. The game's name - 2XKO - permanently inked onto four of his five fingers for the world to see. A sign of dedication for sure. Video game tattoos aren't rare among gamers, with rich histories in the medium, but these games are typically classics. From what we could see, this is the first 2XKO tattoo out there (as long as one of the devs hasn't beaten Nitten to the punch).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The name itself - 2XKO - proved controversial when first announced. Previously called Project L, the game's new name was met with a mixed reception, even if it tied into its 2v2 foundations. Even so, it seems like it's sticking around. 2XKO's now firmly in its pre-release hype cycle, with a closed Alpha wrapped up and packed with players, new announcements have been coming via a steady schedule over the past few months. With eyes focused on Worlds later this year as the next major beat for the game, the pre-launch community remains hungry for new updates.

As for Nitten, he has obviously snatched the opportunity to trailblaze for this game. Let's hope the 2XKO stays good, and that no one is looking at his fingers when combos inevitably get dropped. Who knows? Maybe the tattoo will act as some kind of supernatural boon to performance? Only time will tell.

Do you have any video game tattoos? Let us know below!